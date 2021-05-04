OPPO Reno6 series likely to arrive on May 22: Report

Beijing, May 4 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker OPPO is planning to launch its much anticipated Reno6 series in China on May 22.

The company will host a gala with Zheijang, a Chinese TV channel, GSMArena, citing a source, reported.

"We expect the focus of the event to be smart TVs and their integration with the broadcast company, but OPPO is likely to tease the Reno6 smartphones, if not launch them fully," the report said.