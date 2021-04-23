OPPO to launch new 5G phone on April 27

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Chinese smartphone brand OPPO on Friday announced that it is all set to launch a new 5G-ready smartphone -- A53s 5G -- in India on April 27.

The upcoming smartphone is likely to be priced under Rs 15,000 and will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 700 chipset.

"The new smartphone is aiming at breaking all records, by bringing in the most affordable device to its consumers, which is 5G ready and packs in a powerful and advanced MTK700 processor, under the hood," the company said in a statement.