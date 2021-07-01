OPPO to unveil Reno6 series in India on July 14

The upcoming series consists of two smartphones, Reno6 Pro 5G and Reno6 5G, that pack leading imaging technologies, such as industry-first Bokeh Flare Portrait Video, AI Highlight Video and additional professional camera features to capture every emotion in a portrait.

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) Smartphone brand OPPO on Thursday announced that it is all set to launch one of the most anticipated Reno6 smartphone series in India on July 14.

"The Reno6 series are the perfect for new age video-creators, backed by industry-first Bokeh Flare Portrait Video and other leading videography features to capture cinematic and professional-level videos," Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India, said in a statement.

"Like a studio in your pocket these come with advanced camera and design technology while guaranteeing a powerful performance, super-fast charging in a sleek and hard-to-look-away design," Khanoria added.

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G bundles in exceptional performance, featuring flagship MediaTek 5G SoC with RAM expansion.

Furthermore, the OPPO Reno6 series incorporates 65W SuperVOOC 2.0, faster, safer and more stable low voltage flash charging technology.

The phone also allows for real-time professional video editing whilst filming with its So LOOP offering, the company said.

A recent report said that the OPPO Reno6 Pro is likely to feature a 6.55-inch OLED with a 32 MP camera, while the main shooter will be 64 MP.

