OPPO unveils affordable 5G-ready smartphone in India

The smartphone with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage are priced at Rs 14,990 and Rs 16,990, respectively. It will be available in crystal blue and ink black colours at FlipKart and mainline retail outlets.

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Expanding its A-series, Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Tuesday unveiled a new smartphone -- A53s 5G -- for India market that comes in two storage variants and will be available from May 2.

"We are excited to be able to deliver another new 5G phone from our A Series line, with the new OPPO A53s 5G," Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India, said in a statement.

"This phone offers powerful features that not only ensure that your phone lasts a full day, is 5G network-ready, and enough storage and you won't experience the frustration of being interrupted while enjoying your entertainment," Khanoria added.

The smartphone sports AI triple rear camera setup which includes a 13MP main camera, a 2MP portrait camera and a 2MP macro camera. There's an 8MP selfie camera for selfies.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 700 chipset. It supports a fast 5G network connection.

The smartphone houses a massive 5000mAh battery.

Smart 5G automatic switch will automatically switch from a 5G to 4G/LTE connection, while Smart 5G automatic scheduling can switch networks depending on the best network configuration for your app, without a sudden drop in your connection and drain on your battery life, the company said.

OPPO A53s 5G weighs in at about 189.6g and is just about 8.4mm thin, fitting comfortably in your hands.

OPPO A53s 5G comes with a side fingerprint unlock feature that's embedded in the power button.

--IANS

vc/sdr/