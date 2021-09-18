OPPO working on new Reno series phone with multi-directional camera: Report

According to the patent, the handset will house a unique camera module that is capable of taking images from the side of the device as well.

The firm has filed a patent with a WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) that was approved earlier this week, LetsGoDigital reported.

Beijing, Sep 18 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker OPPO is reportedly working on a new Reno series of smartphone with a multi directional camera module.

To take images from the side, the device will have a cutout on one side that would allow the primary lens to shift its focus to the side through the use of a mirror.

OPPO recently granted a patent for a new technology that could be used in its future wearable devices.

The company has patented a vein unlocking tech, which is likely a form of a biometric security system.

The new technology has a patent number of CN110298944B and describes a "Venous Unlocking Method and Vein Unlocking Device."

