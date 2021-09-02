Opponent says Saudi Crown Prince had role in Kabul airport attack

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) A Saudi opponent has spoken of the alleged role of Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman in supporting the ISIL elements during the August 26 Kabul airport attack, Iran's Mehr News reported.

According to the opponent, sources close to the Saudi government in Bin Salman's offices and ministries have confirmed the Saudi Crown Prince's support for the ISIL terrorist group in the Kabul airport bombing, the report said.