Opponents of France's Global Security Bill hold rally in Paris

Paris [France], January 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Parisians are holding a rally against a new security bill, which, among other things, criminalizes the display of images of law enforcement officers, on the Place de la Republique square for the second Saturday in a row this year, a Sputnik correspondent reported.



This time, groups of young people are dancing to the music on the square. One of the participants holds a poster that says "Free party is not a crime."

The gathering was organized by an initiative group, which includes several trade unions of journalists.

Mass protests have been held in Paris and other French cities after the lower house passed in the first reading in late November a controversial security bill criminalizing the dissemination of photos and videos of police officers "with intent to harm" them.

Article 24 of the bill entails up to a year in prison and a 45,000 euros ($53,400) fine for disseminating videos and photos identifying police officers with an intention to harm them - penalties that critics deem a threat to press freedom. In a bid to address the concerns, the lower chamber proposed to amend the clause.

The upper house of the French parliament will review the bill in March. (ANI/Sputnik)

