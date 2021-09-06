Opposing govt's policy is my right, will fight for it till my last breath: Aziz Qureshi

Speaking to ANI, the former governor said, "It is my right to oppose the policies of the government and I will fight for it till my last breath in a democratic way. My statement is being completely distorted to harm me politically and to mislead the public.""I had said that there have not been as many atrocities in earlier days like today. I have not made any remarks against anyone.""I did not make a statement against the government. I consider the government as my government. I consider the Prime Minister as the Prime Minister of the whole country. I consider the Home Minister, Defence Minister of the entire country. I consider the Chief Minister as the leader of the whole state. I have never lacked in his respect nor will do. We have a democratic right to oppose them, their policies and it is our democratic right," Qureshi said.Qureshi had allegedly compared the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government to "Devil and blood-sucking monsters".Clarifying the use of the word 'Saitan' during his meeting with Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's wife, he said that the word is used for a child too who is bully other kids.The former governor further raised questions against the charges of sedition against him, "Show me one word where I have talked about communalism or spreading communal hatred. A man who needs wheelchair for his support, will he spread hatred?"Former Uttar Pradesh Governor Aziz Qureshi has been booked for sedition by Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday for his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state.According to UP police, the FIR against Qureshi was filed on the complaint of BJP worker Akash Saxena at Civil Lines police station in Rampur district.As per the copy of the FIR, the former Governor is booked under sections 124A (Sedition), 153A (Promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race), 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505(1)(B) (intent to cause fear or alarm among the public) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).In the FIR, police said that Saxena, in his complaint said that Qureshi had gone to Azam Khan's house to meet Rampur MLA and Khan's wife Tanzeem Fatima, where he compared the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government to "Devil and blood-sucking monsters"."A case has been filed at Civil Lines PS, Rampur against ex-UP governor Aziz Qureshi for making seditious remarks against CM Yogi Adityanath-led government in Rampur. He is accused of creating tensions between communities. Police will take further action," Rampur ASP Sansar Singh said. (ANI)