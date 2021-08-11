Opposition alleges women MPs manhandled by male marshals

Congress MP Chaya Verma who is the Congress Whip said, "I was pushed by male marshals and subsequently I fell on Phulo Devi Netam who fell on the floor in the House while I was trying to make way."

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) The opposition has alleged that when they were opposing the Insurance Bill in the House on Wednesday they were manhandled by male marshals.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said in my entire parliamentary career, I never saw the way the women MPs were attacked today in the Upper House. "More than 40 men and women were brought into the House from outside. It is very sad and painful, its an attack on democracy."

Congress Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh said, "Insurance Amendment Bill to privatise GIC was passed in RS with a large force of security personnel present. The Govt refused to send it to a Select Committee, a demand by all Opposition parties including those close to BJP. What happened this evening was worse than atrocious."

After the incident the Rajya Sabha was also adjourned sine die on Wednesday, two days before the scheduled end of the Monsoon Session, but not before a major face-off between the opposition and the government with both blaming each other for the disruption of proceedings.

In the Upper House, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal demanded that the Chairman should constitute a special committee to enquire about the behaviour of the MPs, as was done in the Lok Sabha in the past and "strict action should be taken... mere suspension will not work".

