Opposition attacks BJP in UP over CAA violence

Lucknow, Dec 16 (IANS) As protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) spread in Uttar Pradesh, Opposition leaders have mounted a blistering attack on the Yogi Adityanath government.

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati, on Monday, expressed concern over the incidents of violence on the issue while Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav condemned the police action against students of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Aligarh, and termed this as the 'Gujarat model of governance'.

In a tweet, Mayawati said that her party was in support of the students of Jamia Milia and AMU. She said that students and common people had been victims of police action. She said that a high level probe should be ordered into the incidents of violence in the two universities so that the guilty can be brought to book. She asked the administration to work in an impartial manner and appealed to the students to maintain peace. SP president Akhilesh Yadav, on the other hand, said that the ruling party was throwing the entire country into a cauldron of violence. "The action by the police against students is to be highly condemned. Is this the 'Gujarat model of governance?" he asked. Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar, a former BJP ally, meanwhile, said that the BJP was promoting violence in order to polarize voters on communal lines for the Delhi assembly elections.