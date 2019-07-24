Opposition demands PM's statement on Kahsmir mediation issue y, seeks PM Modi's reply on Trump's statement

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Opposituion MPs in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday again rake up US President Donald Trump's statement on Kashmir and sought a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament on the issue.

Raking up the matter, Congress and other opposition leaders demanded that Modi must make a statement and they were not satisfied with the Externa Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's statement on the issue.



Earlier on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the Rajya Sabha that PM Modi has not made any request to Trump regarding mediation with Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

Trump triggered a political storm on Monday during a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan by claiming that Modi requested him to meditate on the long-pending issue. (ANI)