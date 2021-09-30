Opposition demands probe into Kanpur businessman's death at Gorakhpur hotel

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): Days after the death of Kanpur based-businessman after a raid at a hotel in Gorakhpur, Opposition leaders from Uttar Pradesh have demanded an inquiry into the case.



Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati called for a CBI probe into the incident and demanded proper financial help and a government job for a member of a family.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Mayawati said, "Firstly, not registering a case of murder against the accused policemen and then not arresting them despite the registration of a case due to public outrage, raises serious questions on both the policy and intention of the government. Government should give justice, proper financial help and government job to the victim."

Mayawati said that the attempt made to protect the police of UP CM's home district Gorakhpur is grossly unfair. Considering the seriousness of the incident and the agony of the family, a CBI inquiry into the matter is necessary.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, who met the family members of the Kanpur based-businessmen, said that the state government should provide Rs 2 crore financial assistance to the victim's family and demanded a probe by sitting Judge of High Court.

"It' is a serious incident by police. We demand a probe by sitting Judge of the High Court. All evidence was removed. The state governemnt should provide Rs 2 crore financial assistance to the victim's family. Our party will also provide Rs 20 lakhs to them."

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also alleged that the UP Police is "soft" on criminals and "brutal" with common people.

"According to reports, a businessman in Gorakhpur was beaten up by the police so much that he died. This incident has spread fear among the common people of the entire state. In this government, the situation of Jungle Raj is such that the police are soft on criminals and behave barbarously with the common people," tweeted Priyanka.

Earlier on September 28, a Kanpur based businessman died during a raid at a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, following which six policemen were suspended.

"Six police personnel have been suspended for negligence during a raid at a hotel room, in which a man was injured. He was later hospitalised but succumbed to injuries. The matter to be probed by SP North," said Gorakhpur Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada.

As per the post mortem report, businessman Manish Gupta sustained injuries on the face, head and several other parts of the body. (ANI)

