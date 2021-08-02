Opposition forces second adjournment in RS

Earlier in the morning when the House met after brief proceedings it was adjourned till 12 noon. When the proceedings commenced at 12 after brief Question Hour in the house, it was adjourned till 2 p.m.

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) The opposition forced second adjournment on Monday in the upper house of the parliament on Pegasus controversy and farmers issue. The opposition demanded discussion on the snooping row.

The House congratulated P.V. Sindhu for winning bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics. M. Venkaiah Naidu, Chairman of the House, said, "I congratulate P.V. Sindhu for winning the Bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics. With her spectacular performance, she has made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympics medals in a row."

The opposition on Monday gave notices of suspension in the Rajya Sabha and adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha on the Pegasus snooping controversy.

Earlier, the opposition floor leaders met at the office of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge to devise a strategy.

Meanwhile, the Monday's Rajya Sabha Business List includes: Introduction of a Bill to further amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order 1950 to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Arunachal Pradesh. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The Bill is for consideration and passing.

Union Minister of Shipping is to move The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021. The Bill is to promote economical and safe transportation and trade through inland waters, to bring uniformity in application of law relating to inland waterways and navigation within the country, to provide for safety of navigation, protection of life and cargo, and prevention of pollution that may be caused by the use or navigation of inland vessels. The Bill is to ensure transparency and accountability of administration of inland water transportation, to strengthen procedures governing the inland vessels, their construction, survey, registration, manning, navigation.

