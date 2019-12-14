Opposition hampering national interest, trying to create uproar over CAA, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday slammed the opposition while blaming it for creating uproar in the nation over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and said that they were trying to hamper the national interest.

"I believe that some people are trying to hamper the national interest. The opposition always tries to attack the interest of the people and creates confusion in the nation. When the citizenship bill was passed they were given an opportunity to speak in the parliament but again they are trying to create chaos," Naqvi told ANI.



He also outlined that the Citizenship Act was for those people who were suffering in the neighboring nations.

"The Citizenship Act is for the Indian people who have been suffering. This is for the people from those three countries (Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh) who are continuously being tortured and are being oppressed. So this bill gives respect to the basic human rights," he added.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, was passed by Parliament earlier this week and became an Act after getting the President's assent on Thursday. The legislation provides for citizenship to non-Hindus of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who arrived in India before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

