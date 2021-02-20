Opposition in Himachal is directionless, leaderless: CM Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): In a bid to remain politically alive, the Congress leaders are desperately trying to find issues against the Himachal Pradesh government, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday in a statement.



The Chief Minister addressed the concluding session of the state BJP Executive Committee meeting at Dharamshala in Kangra district yesterday and said that opposition is directionless, leaderless and issueless in the state.

Targeting the Congress leaders, the Chief Minister said that it raised a bill of Rs 12 crore before High Command for combating COVID-19.

"Congress leaders even did not spare their own party and raised a bill of Rs 12 crore before the High Command, claiming that this amount was spent by the party to help the needy during the pandemic," he said.

"COVID-19 pandemic apart from affecting the world economy also affected the organisational works of the party. Steps would be taken to work with greater dedication to strengthening the party at the grass-root level," he said.

"When the first case of coronavirus was reported in the country, not even a single PPE kit was prepared. But today 5 lakh PPE kits were being prepared daily in the country and exporting the same to several countries," he said.

Hailing the schemes launched by the state government, Thakur said that the present government has launched about fifty new schemes for the welfare of every section of the society and the development of every area of the state.

"Digital India concept of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 came as a blessing during the lockdown due to coronavirus. All the major meetings, decisions and strategies were chalked out in virtual meetings and discussions. Government and party also ensured effective use of the technology to reach out to the party workers, beneficiaries and the common man," he said.

"Every party worker ensured that the needy in the country, as well as state, get all possible help during the lockdown. (ANI)

