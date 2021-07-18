Opposition meet today to chalk out strategy for Monsoon Session of Parliament

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Opposition leaders are scheduled to meet on Sunday to chalk out a strategy to target the Central government over several issues including farmers agitation, privatisation and Supreme Court's comments on the validity of Sedition laws.



Speaking to ANI, Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha MP and floor leader, Elamaram Kareem informed that Congress leader in Upper House Mallikarjun Khadge has called the meeting after all party meeting with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

"We have decided that the meeting of Opposition leaders will be held immediately after the meeting convened by the Union Parliamentary Minister is over," he said.

Talking about the agenda of the meeting, Kareem said the Opposition will try to reach a "consensus" about the issues that are to be raised in the forthcoming monsoon session starting on Monday.

"Privatisation, farmers issue, government's attitude towards federalism and many other issues are there. The Supreme Court's comments on 124 A of the IPC is a national issue. All such issues that we shall raise in the session will be discussed in the meeting. The aim is to achieve maximum consensus among the opposition parties. But, if all parties do not agree on the proposal of the left parties, particularly Privatisation Bill, and factory employees' strike issue then left parties will raise these issues in both houses of the Parliament separately," he added.

Ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament starting from Monday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has called an all-party meeting at 11 am on Sunday in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be present.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also chair an all-party meeting of the floor leaders of the lower house of Parliament today.

An all-party meeting is a customary procedure before the beginning of every session of Parliament to ensure its smooth functioning.

The government also has a series of legislations on its agenda in the Parliament session which is scheduled to conclude on August 13. (ANI)

