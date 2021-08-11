Opposition only busy in disruptions instead of debating, discussion : Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday said that the Opposition parties are only busy doing the disruptions in the Parliament instead of debate and discussion.



"India is the world's biggest democratic country. Countries which are entering democracy or thinking about it take inspiration from us but unfortunately, the opposition is maligning the image of Indian democracy by doing this type of hooliganism in the parliament", said Naqvi.

Naqvi further slammed senior Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa upon his behaviour in the Rajya Sabha as he threw away the rule book towards the Chairman chair which Naqvi calls an insult to the democracy which is ruled by law and rules and not by creating such type of ruckus.

" First they kept saying to have a discussion on farmers issue and when they were given a date they said will not have the discussion. The people who have chosen them must be feeling shameful, but not them. This is purely the height of anarchy," added Naqvi.

When asked about Rahul Gandhi's statement of restoring statehood in the J&K, Naqvi said that in Kashmir, the democratic and development process which should have been started very early has now started. They never thought about the people of Jammu, Kashmir, Leh & Kargil. PM Narendra Modi with repealing of 370, have paved the way for a solution of 370 problems and some will have problem with it because they used it as their political security shield and now it is gone.

"We want the Opposition to debate or discuss the bills or any issue they want. The Opposition's attempt to hijack the proceedings of Parliament is wrong. You should abide by the complete system of Parliament and participate in the debate and discussions," added the Union Minister. (ANI)

