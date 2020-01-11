Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 11 (ANI): Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday accused the opposition parties of "conspiring to hijack peace" by "spreading lies and rumours" about the newly amended citizenship act.

"Fear was created among a specific section of the society by the opposition parties. Some opposition parties like Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) conspired to hijack peace by spreading rumours and lies," Naqvi said in a press conference here on Friday.He said that people are starting to understand the political ambitions of these parties."We don't have any complaints or accusations against the protesting youngsters and students. However, there are politically motivated protests which only have one agenda that is 'Jhuthmeva Jayate'," Naqvi said."The opposition parties knew they could not convince the people on the citizenship law, so they started confusing the people. They are involved in a conspiracy to disturb the communal harmony and unity of the country," he added.There have been major protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act across the country with some states even claiming they will not allow the new law to be implemented in their states.Naqvi alleged that the Congress party and its allies were using students and the youngsters for their political interests.While replying to a question about actor Deepika Padukone's 'Chapak' movie being boycotted through social media campaigns, Naqvi said, "If I get time I will also watch it."Padukone had recently joined the protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) over the recent violence, in which as many as 30 students were injured after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked the students with sticks and rods. (ANI)