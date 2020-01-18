Opposition parties against CAA should come on one platform: Chidambaram

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday urged all opposition parties, who are against the Citizenship Amendment Act, to come together on one platform.

"I want all opposition parties to realize the gravity of the issue at stake and come together on one platform," Chidambaram told media here.

"The Congress party's position on the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Polulation Register are quite well known. We had a Congress Working Committee meeting last week... Our position is that the CAA is discriminatory and divisive. It must be taken back. It must be scrapped," he added.



The former Finance Minister said National Population Register (NPR) is disguised National Register of Citizens.

"NPR is nothing but NRC. It is a disguised NRC. There is no real difference between NPR and NRC. We will not agree to NPR being rolled out on April 1, 2020," he said.

"We are fighting CAA and NPR. Sometimes we fight together, sometimes separately. Congress party in Bengal is working with other Left parties in fighting CAA and NPR. At the district level, Congress is working with other Left parties," Chidambaram said.

"For the sake of the country, all parties which are opposing CAA and NPR should come together... Far more important issues are at stake... The larger picture is we are fighting to save the Constitution of India. We are fighting to save the enduring values embodied in the Constitution of India. So, all those who fight for these values must eventually come together on one platform and I am confident they will." (ANI)

