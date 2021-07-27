Opposition parties decide to strongly raise Pegasus issue, give joint adjournment motion notice in LS

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Opposition parties which have been pressing for a discussion and probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware, have decided to strongly raise the issue in Parliament on Wednesday.



The opposition leaders would give joint adjournment motion notice on Wednesday in Lok Sabha, sources said.

They said this decision was taken at a meeting of opposition parties which was attended among others by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The meeting was also attended by Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Manickam Tagore, K Suresh and Gaurav Gogoi, DMK's TR Baalu, NCP's Supriya Sule.

MPs of BSP, National Conference, Kerala Congress, CPI(M), RSP, IUML were also present, the sources said.

The opposition parties have been forcing adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their demands including repeal of three farm laws and probe into allegations of surveillance. They also have been giving adjournment motion notices.

Congress sources said party leader Rahul Gandhi would be "in action" in Lok Sabha on Wednesday and is also likely to attend a meeting of opposition floor leaders from the Rajya Sabha in the office of party leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress MPs Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore had on Tuesday given adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over Pegasus issue and demanded a discussion on it in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

An adjournment motion on these lines was also given in the Rajya Sabha by Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil.

The two Houses have been witnessing protests from the opposition since the start of the monsoon session on July 19.

The presiding officers in both Houses have been repeatedly urging the opposition members to take their seats and take part in proceedings to raise issues concerning people. They said the government is willing to discuss all issues.

While Lok Sabha witnessed nine adjournments on Tuesday, Rajya Sabha was adjourned four times.

Members of opposition parties came to the well in both Houses and raised slogans and showed placards in support of their demands. Both the Houses were adjourned for the day amid opposition protests.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu expressed his concern about continuous disruptions of the House. (ANI)

