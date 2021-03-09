Opposition parties give adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha over fuel price rise

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Several MPs of the opposition parties, including the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian Union Muslim League (IUM), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Shiv Sena have given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the continuous rise of fuel prices.



Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an adjournment of business motion in Lok Sabha to discuss rising prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Satish Chandra Mishra also gave a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha over the fuel price hike. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi did the same earlier in the day.

In the notice, the Chaturvedi requested to discuss the "issue of constantly skyrocketing fuel prices as the same are touching all-time high levels. One of the core reasons behind the current price rise is largely on account of the steep increase in the central taxes on petrol and diesel."

As of Monday, the price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 91.17 per litre while that of diesel stands at Rs 81. 47, according to the Indian Oil Corporation.

Both Houses of the Parliament will commence their sitting from 11 am on Tuesday and will function as per usual timings existing before the COVID-19 situation. (ANI)

