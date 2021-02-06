Opposition parties misleading farmers to regain lost political ground: Sidharth Nath Singh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): Opposition parties are misleading farmers and are using them in their efforts "to regain lost political ground", Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh said on Saturday.



"The farmers' interests were given priority for the first time when the Modi Government took over in 2014. It has implemented the recommendation of Swaminathan Commission," he said.

Singh, who is Minister for MSME, Investment, Export, Textile, Khadi and Gram Udyog, said the farmers were getting the price of crops at one-and-a-half times the input costs.

"The procurement of seeds and fertilisers has also been made much easier for them unlike in the past when they had to wait in long queues," the minister said.

He said both PM Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are committed to doubling the income of farmers and the efforts were being made to achieve this goal.

"Farmers are much better off than they were in the past. This upsets the opposition. They have been exploiting them (farmers) as a mere vote bank," he remarked.

He said this year's union budget has paid special attention to improve the condition of rural areas and farmers and SVAMITVA Scheme is also being implemented. (ANI)

