Opposition parties move adjournment motion notice in LS over farm laws

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and CPI (M) on Tuesday gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the demand on repealing all three farm laws in view of farmers' protest.



Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut has also moved adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha and demanding discussion on Republic Day violence in Delhi during farmers' tractor rally.

The Lok Sabha will meet today at 4 pm and the agenda includes the 27 bills passed by the Houses of Parliament during the fourth session of the 17th Lok Sabha will be tabled in the Lower House.

Earlier today, the Rajya Sabha MPs of Opposition parties created a ruckus and staged a walkout of the Rajya Sabha after their demand for suspension of business of the day to take up a discussion on the ongoing farmers' agitation against three farm laws was rejected by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

