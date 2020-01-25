Opposition parties to hold meeting on Jan 30 ahead of Parliament Budget Session

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): A meeting of opposition parties is scheduled to be held on January 30 ahead of the Budget Session of the Parliament.

The Budget Session of the Parliament will commence on January 31 and will conclude on April 3.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her second Union Budget on February 1.

As per sources, the first phase of the session will be from January 31 to February 11 and the second one from March 2 to April 3.



President Ram Nath Kovind has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on January 31. (ANI)