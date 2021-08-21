Opposition parties uniting to protect their family politics: BJP's CT Ravi

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): A day after the Opposition parties called for unity, BJP national general secretary CT Ravi on Saturday said the parties are uniting to protect their family politics.



Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "This is not the case today, even before the 2019 elections, all those who do family politics had united. But what happened next? They are not uniting for the welfare of the country but to protect their vested interests and family politics. They are scared of their corruption so they all are coming on a single platform. Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) all are running their family products. People know who are working for public interest and who are working for self-interest. So nothing happens when people with self-interest unite."

Asked about the alleged stopping of BJP's Ashirwad Yatra in West Bengal, Ravi said, "The rallies were stopped because there is no democracy in West Bengal. Trinamool Congress government is running hooliganism and anarchy in the state. The Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI probe in the post-poll violence in the state."

Sonia Gandhi and leaders of 18 other political parties on Friday launched a strong attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government accusing it of "destruction of the economy" and demanded Supreme Court-monitored judicial probe into the use of Pegasus Spyware, speeding up of COVID-19 vaccination, free cash transfers of Rs 7,500 per month to all families outside the income tax bracket, repeal of three farm laws and compulsory guarantee of minimum support price to farmers in the meeting held on Friday.

In a joint statement after the meeting, the leaders said they will jointly organise protest actions all over the country from September 20 to 30.

The leaders condemned the manner, in which the central government and the ruling party disrupted the Monsoon Session of Parliament and said unprecedented scenes were witnessed "where MPs, including women MPs, were injured by Marshalls deployed to disrupt Opposition protests".

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, PDP's Mehbooba Mufti and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav were among those who attended the meeting. (ANI)

