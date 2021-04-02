Opposition reduced itself to dynasty club: PM Modi attacks Congress, DMK

Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 2 (ANI): Taking a dig at Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the opposition has reduced itself to a 'dynasty club' and are bothered to secure the position of their own children and grandchildren while the focus of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is on development.



"Today the mood of the nation is clearly against politics of nepotism and entitlement," the Prime Minister took a jibe at Congress, "In Delhi, very valuable real estate has been given for the memorials of one dynasty only. What did we do? We created a memorial for the beloved Dr Kalam in Tamil Nadu. We believe the sweat of every Indian makes the nation, not four generations of one or two dynasties."

"While our focus is development, the opposition has reduced itself to a dynasty club. All they want is to secure the position of their own children and grandchildren. They are not bothered about your sons and daughter," PM Modi said while addressing a public rally in Kanyakumari.

"In Tamil Nadu, the situation is such that senior DMK leaders who worked shoulder to shoulder with Kalaignar Karunanidhi are feeling suffocated due to the newly minted crown prince of the party. Politics does not work this way," he said slamming Congress here.

The Prime Minister further said, "We come with a strong track record of pro-people, pro-active good governance. We have fixed long pending issues and found out of the box solutions to pressing problems."

"Our government does not see people's castes, faith and creed before serving them. Ours is a government for everyone. A few years ago, nurses from Kerala working in Iraq were abducted. Our government did everything to bring them back home safely," he added.

"I assure the fishermen that their safety is NDA's priority. Just a few days ago, we ensured the release of fishermen from Sri Lanka, this includes 40 fishermen and 4 boats from Tamil Nadu. Currently, no Indian fishermen in Srilankan custody," he said.

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)