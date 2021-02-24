Opposition RJD seeks removal of JD(U) Minister

The ruling Janata Dal United and the RJD on Wednesday indulged in a war of words on Day 4 of the Budget session.

The massive spat was triggered after JD(U) leader Madan Sahani was replying on the elderly pension programme of the state government during the Question Hour in the House. At the same time, opposition RJD leaders started shouting the slogan "Mantri Chor Hai".

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders Bhai Virendra and Lalit Yadav spearheaded the political attack and a large number of party legislators headed by them gathered in the well of the Assembly.

Bhai Virendra alleged, "We know Madan Sahani for a long time. When he was the Food and Civil Supplies Minister during the previous tenure of the Nitish Kumar-led government, he would not do any work without taking bribes. He is directly involved in corruption."

Reacting to the corruption allegations levelled by the RJD, Sahani said the opposition leaders used to earn money by misusing the state government programmes. Now people of Bihar are getting benefited due to our strict implementation which is troubling them.

Following Sahani's statement, the RJD leaders protested in the House and demanded an apology from the Minister.

They have threatened to disrupt the proceedings of the House until Madan Sahani apologises in the House. Due to the protests, Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha postponed the House proceedings.

Madan Sahani while interacting with the media said,"I have touched the sore point of RJD leaders which is troubling them. They used to take commissions in various government projects which have been halted now.

Asked for his reaction to the comment "Mantri Chor Hai", Sahani said,"The Opposition is free to say anything to me but I will do my work with honesty and sincerity."

--IANS

