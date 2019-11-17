Opposition should make its contribution in winter session of Parliament: Hussain

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Sunday said that the Opposition should also make its contribution in the winter session of the parliament which will begin from tomorrow.

Speaking to ANI, Hussain said, "Winter session will start from tomorrow and many important decisions will be taken. The Opposition should support it and make its contributions."

On being asked about AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's comments with respect to the Supreme Court's verdict in Ayodhya case, Hussain said, "Owaisi should be careful before speaking anything. His statements can cause communal disharmony. After a long time, this nation has united, if Owaisi wants to break this unity, the Muslims of the country will not forgive him."The AIMIM lawmaker had demanded the reconstruction of Babri mosque, which was demolished by Hindu activists in 1992."I want my masjid back," Owaisi tweeted on Friday, days after the Supreme Court ordered the construction of Ram Temple on the disputed site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.Following the pronouncement of the verdict, Owaisi said that the "Supreme Court is indeed supreme but not infallible"."I am not satisfied with the verdict. We have full faith in the Constitution. We were fighting for our legal rights. We do not need five-acre land as a donation," he had said.On being asked about NCP chief Sharad Pawar to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the BJP spokesperson said, "Congress is desperate for power. After being in power for so long they are now in the third spot, in fact, they are in the fourth spot in Maharashtra.""The alliance which Congress is making has to decide what is their opinion about Veer Savarkar and Balasaheb Thackeray. At present, the Congress party is very confused." (ANI)