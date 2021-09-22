Opposition slams Imran Khan govt for drowning country's economy under debts

Islamabad [Pakistan] September 22 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government saying that the ruling party has drowned the country's economy under debts.



He also lashed out at the Imran Khan government over the "unprecedented level" of inflation in the country and added that during its three-year tenure, it did not build a "single penny" project, Express Tribune reported.

"Five million people have been rendered unemployed by the incumbent government, it has become impossible for the poor to afford two square meals a day," Shehbaz Sharif said while addressing a National Assembly session in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Sharif's remarks come at a time when Pakistan's financial debt continues to mount. The country's total debt has gone up to Rs.149 trillion during three years under Imran Khan-led-Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government, according to an annual report released by the State Bank of Pakistan, the country's vernacular media reported.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's public debt had increased by over eight per cent in 11 months of the fiscal year ended in June due to increased government borrowing to meet the spending requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic, The News International reported citing government data in the month of July.

After three years of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) forming the government in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan has failed to achieve what his party had promised to the people in its 2018 manifesto, local media reported. (ANI)

