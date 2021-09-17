Opposition slams Imran Khan over fuel price hike in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 17 (ANI): Pakistan's opposition parties on Thursday slammed the government over the increase in fuel prices.



Pakistan People Party (PP) Chairman Bilawal Bhuto-Zardari said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has defrauded the people of the country by raising the prices of petrol to the highest level in the history of the country.

"When the value of the dollar and the price of petrol are at the highest level in history, everything is out of reach of the people," the PPP chief said, reported Dawn

"Billions of rupees collected from the increase in prices of petroleum products will be squandered by this incapable PTI government," he added.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb asked PM Khan to not mock the misery faced by people after the petrol prices were hiked.

"The people of Pakistan do not have money to buy flour and sugar for their survival and Imran wants them to buy horses and bicycles," she added.

The new prices of petrol in Pakistan will be Pakistani Rs 123.30 per litre and diesel will be Rs 120.04 per litre after the hike. Prices of petrol and diesel have been hiked by Rs 5 across the country, reported The News. (ANI)

