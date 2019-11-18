Opposition stages walkout in Assembly over Kerala varsity mark tempering

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Opposition staged a walkout in the Kerala Assembly on Monday and demanded a judicial probe into the alleged mark tampering in Kerala University.

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, while demanding a judicial probe into the incident, said that it has become a habit for the government to order a Crime Branch probe into all the irregularities related to various universities.

"We are not satisfied with these probes and we will not settle for anything other than a judicial probe. CP-M is nominating its own people to the universities making such acts possible. The Education Minister and his office are directly involving in the day to day issues of Universities," he alleged.Congress MLA Roji M John, who moved an adjournment motion over the allegations, told ANI that the software used for awarding marks in the University was misused."Widespread malpractice in Kerala University is carried out in a systematic way by breaking university computer software," he said.He alleged that it is for the first time in the history of Kerala University that failed students were awarded illegal marks by tampering with the official records of the University.Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel and his office were caught in the eye of a storm after tampering in the award of marks were reported in Kerala University, MG University and allegation of malpractices in examinations conducted by State Public Service Commission.The Registrar of Kerala University had written to Police chief Loknath Behera urging a Crime Branch probe into the incident as the university doubted the involvement of external elements. (ANI)