Opposition targets AAP over proposed excise policy

Addressing the Assembly on the fifth day of the Budget session, Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri slammed the Arvind Kejriwal-led government over its proposal to increase the number of wine shops in the city, accusing the AAP of double standards on the security of women in the national capital.

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) The opposition in the Delhi Assembly on Friday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over its proposed new exicise policy.

"On one hand, the Delhi government is making tall claims about providing security to women, on the other it is planning to collect huge revenues from exicse duty," the BJP leader said.

For its estimated Rs 69,000 crore Budget for FY 2021-22, the Delhi government has set a target to receive highest share of revenues from taxes worth Rs 43,000 crore, which is 62 per cent of the total estimated revenue for FY 2021-22.

Of the total Rs 43,000 crore tax revenues, the government has planned to collect Rs 6,000 crore (14 per cent) from state excise tax, Rs 30,000 crore (70 per cent) from GST and VAT, Rs 5,000 crore (11 per cent) from stamps and registration fees, and Rs 2,000 crore (5 per cent) from taxes on motor vehicles.

The BJP leader also raised the issue of lack of teachers in Delhi schools. "There is a shortage of 12,000 teachers in Delhi, and you are talking about revolutionary changes in the education system," Bidhuri said.

Later, Bidhuri also targeted AAP over shortage of water supply. "What have you done in the last six years for increasing water supply in Delhi? You couldn't increase even 100 MGD water in the last six years," Bidhuri said.

--IANS

pd/arm