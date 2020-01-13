Opposition to meet today to discuss current political situation in country

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Opposition parties will meet on Monday afternoon to discuss the current political situation in the country.

Discussions will be held on several issues including the amended Citizenship Act, National Population Register (NPR), National Register of Citizens (NRC), and the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) during the meeting scheduled to be held in Parliament annexe at 2 pm.



Trinamool Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party and Aam Aadmi Party will not be taking part in the meeting.

In December last year, Opposition leaders had met President Ram Nath Kovind and lodged their protest over police action against students over the Citizenship Amendment Bill. (ANI)

