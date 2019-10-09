Opposition trying to create misunderstanding between BJP and JDU: Ram Kripal Yadav

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav on Wednesday said that there has been an effort to create misunderstanding between the BJP and JDU by the opposition and they were unnecessarily hyping the absence of BJP leaders from Dussehra celebrations.

"There has been an effort to create a misunderstanding between the BJP and JDU. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had earlier said that many people are facing problems and the public representatives should aid them in resolving those problems. At a time when the public is in problem, it will send a wrong message if we are celebrating Dussehra", Yadav told ANI.He also stated that many parts of the city are still waterlogged and it was their priority to first resolve the issues being faced by public."Some people, especially the opposition are focused to turn yesterday's incident into a big matter. I did not reach for the 'Ravan Dahan' program in Gandhi Maidan as many people are still facing water logging problems in my parliamentary constituency. Many people were not able to celebrate Dussehra due to the impending situation in the state. I have been working to tackle water logging problem continuously for the last three days with the cooperation of the municipal administration," he added.He further said that it is unfortunate that this issue is being politicised by the opposition.Senior BJP leaders including Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and others gave a miss to Dusshera celebrations at Patna's iconic Gandhi Maidan, where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was the chief guest.The chair designated for the deputy chief minister stayed empty during the celebrations, fuelling speculations in the state's political circles.Other than Deputy Chief Minister Modi, the event witnessed the absence of nearly all senior leaders including the local BJP MLA, BJP ministers and other eminent BJP leaders. (ANI)