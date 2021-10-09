Opposition trying to derive political benefit from Lakhimpur violence, not interested in justice for victims: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday accused the opposition parties of seeking to derive political mileage from Lakhimpur Kheri violence in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.



He also took a dig at Congress over its internal problems in Punjab.

"Politics is being done on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident to gain political mileage in the upcoming UP assembly election. They are not interested in getting justice for victims," Joshi told ANI.

Answering a question on Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu holding protest over Lakhimpur Kheri violence, he said, "Congress wants to gain political mileage".

"They cannot deal with their own problems in Punjab. The Congress should first clarify whether Sidhu is still the Congress party president in Punjab," he said.

The Minister refrained from commenting on BKU leader Rakesh Tikait's remarks on Lakhimpur Kheri violence and said that the matter is in court.

"It would not be appropriate for me to comment on the issue because a judicial enquiry is going on in this matter," Joshi said.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in violence in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday last. (ANI)

