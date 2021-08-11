Opposition was denied to raise people's issue: Adhir

He said, "our constant appeals to discuss Pegasus controversy fell into deaf ears and the issue was not taken up in the Lok Sabha, while there is a global discussion going on in many countries including France, Germany, Hungary and even in Israel."

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) After the Lok Sabha was adjourned on Wednesday sine die, Congress floor leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that the opposition has been denied to raise the issues concerning common man.

The opposition also wanted a comprehensive discussion on rise in fuel prices, farm issues, inflation, vaccination status but the government did not listen to the demands while the bills in the house were passed within 7-8 minutes, he said.

The proceedings of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday adjourned sine die two days ahead of its schedule, making an end to the Monsoon session. The House was scheduled to end on August 13.

Speaker Om Birla said that the Monsoon session could not function as per expectations and it could sit only for 21 hours and 14 minutes. He also said that out of 96 hours allotted for discussion and other legislative works, around 74 hours were not utilised for the purpose and only 22 per cent work was done in this session.

"During this period, 20 important Bills were passed in the House including the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021, 66 starred questions were answered and 331 questions were raised by the Members. The Union Ministers made 22 statements in the House", Birla said.

--IANS

