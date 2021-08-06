Opposition's demand for suspension notice rejected in RS

"I appeal to LoP and parliamentary affairs minister to sit and decide on the dates of the discussion."

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) The opposition notice under rule 267 has been rejected by the chair as the deputy chairman said that the short duration discussion has been allowed on the subject of farmers.

Following uproar the House was adjourned till 12 noon.

The opposition met on Friday and decided to continue with their demand of discussion on Pegasus snooping issue, farm laws and fuel price hike. The leaders also decided to join the farmers' protest at Jantar Mantar.

The leaders will march from Parliament to Jantar Mantar in support of the farmers.

The meeting was in the office of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge.

The meeting was attended by 14 parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which had skipped Rahul Gandhi's breakfast meet held on Tuesday.

