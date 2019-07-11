Opposition's work is enjoyable, easy: Rahul

Lucknow: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while on a visit to his former constituency Amethi said the work of opposition is most enjoyable and easy while addressing party workers.

The former Congress president made the comments in his first visit after losing the Gandhi family bastion to BJP’s Smriti Irani.

“Narendra Modi is Prime Minister, Yogi ji is Chief Minister & Member of Parliament is from BJP (Smriti Irani). We have to do the work of opposition now. You know that the work of opposition is most enjoyable, it is easy. You now have to do the work of the opposition in Amethi,” he said.

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi, Congress in Amethi: Narendra Modi is Prime Minister, Yogi ji is Chief Minister & Member of Parliament is from BJP (Smriti Irani). We have to do the work of opposition now, it is the most enjoyable, it is easy. (10.7.19) pic.twitter.com/Gg6zFQr4hE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 11, 2019 "You know the condition of the economy, employment, corruption so there is no dearth of issues. Every party workers need to get connected to the people of Amethi," he added. Accused of being an laapta saansad or absent MP by Irani during campaign, Rahul assured party workers that he will be there for them at all times. "I am an MP from Wayanad, I have to devote time to Wayanad, but I would give time to you as well. Please do not think I will not come here. I will keep on coming. I was Amethi MP for 15 years, I have old ties with Amethi. Whenever Amethi would need me, be it at night or 4 in the morning, I would be here," he said.