Optimistic that BJP will form govt in Haryana, says ML Khattar

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday asserted that he is optimistic and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to form the government in Haryana.

Khattar met BJP Working President JP Nadda in the national capital to formulate the strategy for government formation in Haryana.BJP which fell short of halfway mark after winning 40 seats in the assembly has claimed to have the support of many independent candidates.Ranjit Singh, an independent candidate from Haryana's Rania constituency also arrived at Haryana Bhawan here. He said: "I have openly said that I extend my support to the BJP."Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda, the winning candidate from Sirsa assembly constituency was also seen leaving Nadda's residence yesterday. Kanda's brother Gobind Kanda had said that Haryana Lokhit Party is in touch with five more MLAs, who will extend their "unconditional support" to the ruling party.BJP has won 40 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly and needs the support of six MLAs to cross the half-way mark to retain power in the state. (ANI)