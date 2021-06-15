Oracle India head, wife booked for cheating customers

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 15 (ANI): Oracle India head and his wife were booked for cheating customers by collecting huge advance amounts for the projects using the goodwill of the Oracle company, informed the police on Tuesday.

The police stated that it booked Oracle India Head Pradeep Agarwal and his wife Meenu Agarwal under sections 406, 420, 506 IPC and served notices to the them on Monday at their residence in Gurgaon.

MADS Creation Pvt Ltd, a Gurgaon based interior company headed by Meenu Agarwal duped its clients in and around Delhi NCR by taking huge advance project money and executing inferior quality work and in some cases vanishing from the site without completing work, said the police.

It further stated that the master mind behind the MADS creation is Pradeep Agarwal who happens to be country head of and senior director of Oracle India.

Pradeep Agarwal and his wife were exploiting the goodwill and reputation of Oracle India for trapping the customers, said the police.

"Allegedly Meenu Agarwal also threatened clients with implication of sexual harassment and attempt to murder charges," it added. (ANI)