Oracle unveils ad measurement tech for 3D in-game environments

The latest updates to Oracle Advertising and Customer Experience (CX) include impressions delivery and General Invalid Traffic (GIVT) measurement for PC, mobile, and web-based gaming environments in ‘Oracle Moat Measurement'.

San Francisco, May 12 (IANS) Cloud major Oracle on Wednesday announced the worlds first ad measurement technology for 3D in-game environments, as it helps marketers better understand advertising performance in video games.

In-game ad revenue is expected to hit $56 billion in 2024, according to recent data from market research firm Omdia.

"As the gaming industry continues to grow and become a key area of investment for advertisers, it's crucial that advertisers can measure whether an ad was served to a human and detect any fraudulent ad activity inside games," said Derek Wise, Chief Product Officer, Oracle Advertising.

Working with leading in-game advertising platforms Anzu, Bidstack, Adverty, and Frameplay, Oracle Moat enables advertisers to effectively measure impressions and GIVT to determine whether an ad was served to a human and to avoid ad spend on invalid traffic or fraudulent activity.

By measuring impressions and GIVT, advertisers can make more informed decisions around their investments and better protect ad spend.

The company also announced subscription management updates to Oracle Advertising and Customer Experience (CX).

"The latest updates enable businesses to quickly address issues that lead to customer churn and take steps that enhance the subscription experience to improve the likelihood of renewal," said Katrina Gosek, vice president, Product Strategy, Oracle Advertising and Customer Experience (CX).

--IANS

na/