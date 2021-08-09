Orchadist in J-K's Kathua plants dragon fruit, attracts locals

Deepak Gupta, who belongs to a family of businessmen said he chose to do something different in the field of horticulture and calls himself a "nature lover."According to him, the fruit has health benefits, specifically for those suffering from diabetes."Among all the fruits, it is the best anti-oxidant. It is especially good for diabetes patients. Many such patients are demanding it from us," he told ANI.The orchardist further informed that the process of dragon fruit plantation is different from planting other fruits. It also helps in taking up the practice of intercropping, he added."India has very less plantation of Dragon fruit. Its plantation is also very different from other fruits as pillars are used for them. The plant slowly grows on pillars, like creepers. Last year I had planted it and this year, the plants have borne a lot of fruits," Gupta said.His farm has been an attraction for many. "People come here to see it. They seem interested and ask me questions about its plantation," he said.Gupta also promised to support those who wished to learn how the plant dragon fruit and educate them about the methods of nurturing it."I always wanted to do something different. Last year I had planted strawberries which got a good response. I have also started a vermicompost plant," he said. (ANI)