Order imposing restrictions on media not against 'genuine journalists': Andhra govt advisor

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government's order imposing restrictions on media would not harm "genuine journalists", said K Ramachandra Murty, who is an advisor to the state government on public policy.

"The Government Order (GO) number 2340 won't harm genuine journalists. It is not a threat to journalists who write genuine stories," Murthi, also a veteran journalist, said at a press conference here.The advisor said the order was intended to prevent "malicious media reports" that aim at "manufacturing dissent".Explaining about the order, he further said: "This GO merely delegates powers, which the I-PR Commissioner already have to the heads of various departments. In case any department head finds any news false, objectionable or malicious; he can ask to carry his explanation or rejoinder. Even after that if that particular media house doesn't do so, the department head can file a case."Murthi said that he had faced many cases during his journalistic career and had to go to courts but supports the right of the government to file cases against those working with a "malafide intention to spread fake news".Earlier, BJP leaders Lanka Dhinakaran condemned the order and called it an attack on freedom of speech and expression. (ANI)