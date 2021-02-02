Order on Sivasankar's bail application on Wednesday

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 2 (ANI): Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court will pronounce its order on the bail application of M Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary of the Kerala CMO in the dollar smuggling case on Wednesday.



Opposing the bail plea, Customs contended, "Sivasankar's influence posed the danger of intimidation of witnesses, as he was stationed at Thiruvananthapuram. The dubious conduct of the petitioner extended beyond the borders of the country, where too he appeared to command tremendous influence."

Sivasankar had been granted bail by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court on Monday in the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case.

He, however, remained in prison because the case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the dollar smuggling case is still ongoing. The dollar smuggling came to light during the investigation of the Kerala gold smuggling case, which is currently being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Customs department.

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2020. (ANI)

