Organisers booked for running Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center in guise of old age home in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): As many as 73 senior citizens have been rescued and the organisers have been booked for running a psychiatric rehabilitation centre in the guise of an old age home here, police said on Friday.

According to Keesara Police, On January 23, a case of cheating was registered against the organisers of an old age home under Keesara Police station limits after receiving a complaint from Sohel Ahmed.

The complainant said that he noticed Shaik Rathan John Paul, K Bharathi, and three other members were running an old age home named 'Mamatha Old age Home' at Shilpa Nagar Nagaram.Police said, "The organisers were taking Psychiatric patients, mentally disturbed persons and keeping them with the old age people in two 2BHK houses. They kept 52 male persons in one house and 21 female persons in another house in an unhealthy and unhygienic condition."The patients were confined with chains and organisers manhandled them with sticks. They were not given any medical treatment and were kept in unhygienic conditions but have collected Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 from the family members of each person, police said.The organizers were running the rehabilitation center without any proper registration and treating the inmates inhumanly, police said.Police said that based on the complaint, a case under sections 406,420,324,342 IPC and Section 24 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 was registered and the investigation is underway.The senior citizens have been rescued from the spot and few are sent to the hospital for treatment and others to their respective residences, police added. (ANI)