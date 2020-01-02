Organisers didn't have prior permission: Pilibhit DM on FIR against 55 people over Nagar Kirtan

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Pilibhit District Magistrate Vaibhav Shrivastava said that action was taken against people for taking out a religious procession in Kali Nagar area on December 28 as they did not have prior permission for the same.

In a press release, Shrivastava stated that Section 144 is imposed in Pilibhit due to which prior permission needs to be taken for taking out the procession.



He also said that as per the Allahabad High Court's order permission needs to be taken for using loudspeaker in public place.

However, the organisers did not have permission for this, said Shrivastava.

This comes after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh earlier called upon Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to review the FIR.

"Call upon Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to review the FIR in Pilibhit against 55 religious devotees who participated in the customary Nagar Kirtan to observe the martyrdom of the Sahibzadas," the Punjab Chief Minister tweeted on December 30. (ANI)

