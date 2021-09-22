Organs of brain dead woman in Gurugram save 3 lives

This became possible after the family members of the patient consented to donate her organs. The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) allocated the organs to three separate recipients – two waitlisted recipients at Fortis Gurugram received the liver and one kidney, while another recipient at a private hospital in Delhi received the second kidney.

According to Om Prakash, Consultant, Neuro Anesthesia, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, the donor, a 44-year-old female, was admitted to the hospital on the night of September 15. She was found unconscious and on evaluation, there was evidence of major bleeding in the brain.

"Despite the best efforts of the neurosurgical team, she was declared brain dead. The family later decided to donate her organs and corneas. One kidney and liver were transplanted at FMRI into a 38-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man, respectively. The second kidney was allotted and transplanted into a 43-year woman in Delhi. Both corneas were sent to an eye bank," he said.

Ritu Garg, Zonal Director, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, said, "We are humbled by the actions of the donor family. Despite their grief, they selflessly donated their loved one's organs, saving other lives. We are also indebted to the support we received from the NOTTO, our clinicians and nursing staff, all of whom played an imperative role in making each organ donation process a reality."

