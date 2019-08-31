Ornaments at Andhra temple found missing

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Police on Saturday registered a case after precious ornaments were found missing from Lord Neelakantheswara temple in Peddavaram village of the district.



Temple's head priest Sadasiva Sarma raised an alarm on Saturday morning after finding that doors of the temple had been unlocked and a silver shield, silver lotus, gold necklace and two gold chains were missing.

Sarma said he called villagers after finding that the gate had been unlocked.

"I reached the temple at 4 am. I saw the gate lock and locks of sanctum sanctorum opened. I called some villagers and upon partially opening the sanctorum doors, we discovered that some ornaments of the Almighty had been stolen"

"A two kg silver shield, a 250 gram silver lotus, a crown of Goddess weighing 250 grams, a 15-gram gold necklace of the Goddess, 2 sutra chains of 5 grams are missing. We have not gone inside the sanctum sanctorum," the priest added.

Police have registered a case and investigations are underway. (ANI)

