Ostrich feather, bird head found in inbound parcels

Jaipur, July 13 (IANS) Customs officials at the Foreign Post Office on Tuesday intercepted two parcels on the basis of suspicion, and on examination, found them to contain parts of wild birds, including ostrich feathers and a stuffed head of a Greater Bird of Paradise, official said.
The import of these items of wildlife is prohibited by law. Further, there was mis-declaration regarding the contents of the packages.
For preliminary examination, forest officers were contacted and opined that these articles were indeed ostrich feathers and head of a Greater Bird of Paradise.
A follow-up search was carried out by the customs officials and incriminating documents were seized, officials said.
"Further investigation are under progress," an official said.
--IANS
arc/vd