OTT content must be better, as there's a lot to choose from: Ashish Vidyarthi

Recalling how showbiz worked a few decades back, the 'Sunflower' and 'Aligarh' actor added: "Remember the times when we used to have fixed times of film viewings: 3-6, 6-9, 9-12 PM. When multiplexes came, many films ran at the same time with different timings. People had more options, but now people don't even have to go out."

Asked what makes the medium of web and OTT click, Vidyarthi told IANS: "OTT is a reflection of this time when people want things when they seem to want it. It's not the fixed future."

Speaking about OTT, he says: "It's in your hand when you want it -- instant gratification. OTT has allowed people to access things when they want it. It is tricky, everything has its pros and cons. As far as I am concerned, at this moment in this form, OTT is the go-to thing. There's so much to choose from, and therefore your product has to be so much better."

"OTT has also opened up so many more possibilities. Many more people are at work, they have the possibility to tell their story, make a film, act in films."

"OTT is a very new thing for me. I think it is a brilliant mix between cinema and television. My work experience with the cast and crew of Sunflower was very fulfilling, as an actor I got a lot of freedom from my director, which helped me learn a lot in many different ways," he has said previously.

